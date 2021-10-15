Coverage Initiated by Susquehanna – 0 stars for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna – 0 stars initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Positive rating on the Transportation stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low $48.38 of and a twelve month high of $89.30.

Shares of GXO Logistics traded up $2.59 on wednesday, reaching $81.82. 43727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748380. Shares of GXO Logistics were trading at $81.82 on wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$78.97 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $80.38 and a 12 month high of $89.30. While on yearly highs and lows, GXO Logistics’s today has traded high as $82.68 and has touched $80.38 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

GXO Logistics Earnings and What to expect:

GXO Logistics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. GXO Logistics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for GXO Logistics are expected to grow by 17.45% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.49 per share. GXO Logistics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. GXO Logistics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13723355”.

Earnings for GXO Logistics are expected to grow by 17.45% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.49 per share. GXO Logistics has a PEG Ratio of 2.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $76.76 And 5 day price change is $0.49 (0.62%) with average volume for 5 day average is 697,113. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $79.00 and 20 day price change is -$4.24 (-5.06%) and average 20 day moving volume is 706,798. 50 day moving average is $78.97 and 50 day price change is $8.98 ( 12.73%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,051,589. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in GXO Logistics :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Deltec Asset Management LLC were 4,158 which equates to market value of $0.33M and appx 0.00% owners of GXO Logistics

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC were 5,122 which equates to market value of $0.40M and appx 0.10% owners of GXO Logistics

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC were 15,192 which equates to market value of $1.19M and appx 0.30% owners of GXO Logistics

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for GXO Logistics

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING