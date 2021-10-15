Coverage Initiated by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. for GXO Logistics Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:GXO)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:GXO) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Positive rating on the Transportation stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. GXO Logistics Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $48.38 of and a twelve month high of $89.30.

Shares of GXO Logistics Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $81.23. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748380. Shares of GXO Logistics Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $81.23 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.GXO Logistics Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $89.30. While on yearly highs and lows, GXO Logistics Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $82.68 and has touched $79.86 on the downward trend.

GXO Logistics Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

GXO Logistics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The business earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. GXO Logistics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for GXO Logistics are expected to grow by 17.45% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.49 per share. GXO Logistics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. GXO Logistics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13723355”.

GXO Logistics Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:GXO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 77.11 And 5 day price change is 2.21 (0.028) with average volume for 5 day average is 889,980. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 79.08 and 20 day price change is -2.52 (-3.01%) and average 20 day moving volume is 755,015. 50 day moving average is 79.01 and 50 day price change is 10.7 ( 15.17%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,070,876. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

