Coverage Initiated by SVB Leerink LLC for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Outperform rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas has a twelve month low $19.68 of and a twelve month high of $108.47.

Shares of Arvinas traded up $3.85 on wednesday, reaching $88.71. 36103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318240. The firm's 50 day moving average is $88 and its 200 day moving average is 79.Arvinas has a 12 month low of $87.76 and a 12 month high of $108.47.

Arvinas Earnings and What to expect:

Arvinas last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.17. The business earned $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Arvinas has generated ($3.02) earnings per share over the last year (($3.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arvinas are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.53 to ($3.21) per share. Arvinas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Arvinas are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.53 to ($3.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Arvinas is -23.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arvinas has a P/B Ratio of 6.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 84 And 5 day price change is $4.65 ($0.06) with average volume for 5 day average is 164,893. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 87 and 20 day price change is -$5.80 (-6.16%) and average 20 day moving volume is 288,228. 50 day moving average is 88 and 50 day price change is -$10.83 ( -10.91%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 338,233. 200 day moving average is 79 and 200 day price change is 7.84 (0.0973) and with average volume for 200 days is : 450,896.

Other owners latest trading in Arvinas :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by FNY Investment Advisers LLC were 693 which equates to market value of $56K and appx 0.00% owners of Arvinas

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Cullinan Associates Inc. were 18,300 which equates to market value of $1.50M and appx 0.10% owners of Arvinas

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 30,764 which equates to market value of $2.37M and appx 0.00% owners of Arvinas

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.92% for Arvinas

