Coverage Initiated by SVB Leerink LLC for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Market Perform rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low $23.22 of and a twelve month high of $51.21.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics traded up $1.73 on wednesday, reaching $43.31. 31880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349841. Shares of C4 Therapeutics were trading at $43.31 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $44 and its 200 day moving average is 40.C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $51.21. While on yearly highs and lows, C4 Therapeutics's today has traded high as $43.54 and has touched $41.94 on the downward trend.

C4 Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

C4 Therapeutics last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm earned $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics has generated ($5.83) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for C4 Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.31) to ($2.43) per share. C4 Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for C4 Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.31) to ($2.43) per share. The P/E ratio of C4 Therapeutics is -7.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. C4 Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 42 And 5 day price change is -$1.41 (-3.19%) with average volume for 5 day average is 157,287. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 46 and 20 day price change is -$6.69 (-13.52%) and average 20 day moving volume is 323,987. 50 day moving average is 44 and 50 day price change is -$0.31 ( -0.72%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 316,533. 200 day moving average is 40 and 200 day price change is 7.95 (0.2281) and with average volume for 200 days is : 349,376.

Other owners latest trading in C4 Therapeutics :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 25,645 which equates to market value of $0.97M and appx 0.00% owners of C4 Therapeutics

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 276,188 which equates to market value of $10.45M and appx 0.00% owners of C4 Therapeutics

On 8/18/2021 shares held by Ikarian Capital LLC were 17,600 which equates to market value of $0.67M and appx 0.10% owners of C4 Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 65.94% for C4 Therapeutics

