Coverage Initiated by SVB Leerink LLC for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low $7.04 of and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Shares of Gossamer Bio traded up $0.19 on wednesday, reaching $13.54. 10793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587597. Shares of Gossamer Bio were trading at $13.54 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is 9.47.Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $14.10. While on yearly highs and lows, Gossamer Bio's today has traded high as $13.58 and has touched $13.42 on the downward trend.

Gossamer Bio Earnings and What to expect:

Gossamer Bio last released its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. Gossamer Bio has generated ($3.55) earnings per share over the last year (($3.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gossamer Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.14) to ($3.02) per share. Gossamer Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Gossamer Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.14) to ($3.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Gossamer Bio is -4.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gossamer Bio has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 13.02 And 5 day price change is 0.98 (0.0793) with average volume for 5 day average is 513,260. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 12.3 and 20 day price change is 2.9 (0.2778) and average 20 day moving volume is 638,915. 50 day moving average is 10.52 and 50 day price change is 5.49 ( 0.6994) and with average volume for 50 days is : 562,704. 200 day moving average is 9.47 and 200 day price change is 3.32 (0.3313) and with average volume for 200 days is : 574,555.

Other owners latest trading in Gossamer Bio :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 17,762 which equates to market value of $0.14M and appx 0.00% owners of Gossamer Bio

On 8/18/2021 shares held by Ikarian Capital LLC were 1,048,383 which equates to market value of $8.51M and appx 0.70% owners of Gossamer Bio

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 15,510 which equates to market value of $0.13M and appx 0.00% owners of Gossamer Bio

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 69.03% for Gossamer Bio

