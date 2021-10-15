Coverage Initiated by SVB Leerink LLC for Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Market Perform rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low $17.39 of and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics traded up $0.25 on wednesday, reaching $22.31. 7950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251650. Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics were trading at $22.31 on wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $45.56. While on yearly highs and lows, Monte Rosa Therapeutics’s today has traded high as $22.90 and has touched $21.77 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

Monte Rosa Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $3.23. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.84) to ($2.15) per share. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.84) to ($2.15) per share.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 19.78 And 5 day price change is 2.42 (0.1232) with average volume for 5 day average is 100,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 22.99 and 20 day price change is -10.32 (-31.87%) and average 20 day moving volume is 264,575. 50 day moving average is 30.29 and 50 day price change is -5.56 ( -20.13%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 226,208. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Monte Rosa Therapeutics :

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Woodline Partners LP were 208,068 which equates to market value of $4.72M and appx 0.10% owners of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Sphera Funds Management LTD. were 100,000 which equates to market value of $2.27M and appx 0.20% owners of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Logos Global Management LP were 300,000 which equates to market value of $6.81M and appx 0.60% owners of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 65.98% for Monte Rosa Therapeutics

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING