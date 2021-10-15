Coverage Initiated by SVB Leerink LLC for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Outperform rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low $21.53 of and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics traded up $0.41 on wednesday, reaching $29.20. 35260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328675. Shares of Nurix Therapeutics were trading at $29.20 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32 and its 200 day moving average is 32.Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $52.38. While on yearly highs and lows, Nurix Therapeutics's today has traded high as $29.89 and has touched $29.10 on the downward trend.

Nurix Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

Nurix Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on July 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business earned $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics has generated ($2.76) earnings per share over the last year (($2.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nurix Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.48) to ($2.89) per share. Nurix Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Nurix Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.48) to ($2.89) per share. The P/E ratio of Nurix Therapeutics is -12.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nurix Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 29 And 5 day price change is $1.14 ($0.04) with average volume for 5 day average is 167,188. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 31 and 20 day price change is -$5.88 (-16.44%) and average 20 day moving volume is 300,497. 50 day moving average is 32 and 50 day price change is -$3.85 ( -11.41%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 291,645. 200 day moving average is 32 and 200 day price change is -7.58 (-20.23%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 417,131.

Other owners latest trading in Nurix Therapeutics :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. were 283,333 which equates to market value of $8.49M and appx 2.60% owners of Nurix Therapeutics

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Mass General Brigham Inc were 15,904 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.10% owners of Nurix Therapeutics

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 7,574 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Nurix Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 89.29% for Nurix Therapeutics

