Coverage Initiated by TD Securities for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Stock analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Hold rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.49. Shopify has a twelve month low $875.00 of and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shares of Shopify traded up $23.41 on wednesday, reaching $1,421.73. 121282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802397. Shares of Shopify were trading at $1,421.73 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$1,462.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.83. While on yearly highs and lows, Shopify's today has traded high as $1,427.00 and has touched $1,413.15 on the downward trend.

Shopify Earnings and What to expect:

Shopify last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The business earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year ($19.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.2. Earnings for Shopify are expected to decrease by -3.54% in the coming year, from $3.95 to $3.81 per share. Shopify has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Shopify will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Shopify is 72.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.54. The P/E ratio of Shopify is 72.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 38.31. Shopify has a PEG Ratio of 13.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Shopify has a P/B Ratio of 26.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $1,382.24 And 5 day price change is $21.49 (1.54%) with average volume for 5 day average is 553,276. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $1,395.16 and 20 day price change is -$55.98 (-3.79%) and average 20 day moving volume is 798,049. 50 day moving average is $1,462.47 and 50 day price change is -$135.53 ( -8.71%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 810,868. 200 day moving average is $1,315.83 and 200 day price change is $248.38 (21.20%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,248,811.

Other owners latest trading in Shopify :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC were 1,603 which equates to market value of $2.17M and appx 0.20% owners of Shopify

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Corrado Advisors LLC were 5,597 which equates to market value of $7.59M and appx 4.70% owners of Shopify

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Axel Capital Management LLC were 2,000 which equates to market value of $2.71M and appx 1.50% owners of Shopify

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 60.06% for Shopify

