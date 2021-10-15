Coverage Initiated by Truist Securities for Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Stock analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Hold rating on the Oils/Energy stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. Array Technologies has a twelve month low $12.72 of and a twelve month high of $54.78.

Shares of Array Technologies traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2187273. Shares of Array Technologies were trading at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.Array Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $54.78. While on yearly highs and lows, Array Technologies's today has traded high as $20.29 and has touched $19.00 on the downward trend.

Array Technologies Earnings and What to expect:

Array Technologies last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The solar tracking solution reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm earned $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.42 million. Array Technologies has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Array Technologies are expected to grow by 400.00% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.65 per share. Array Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $19.48 And 5 day price change is $1.83 (10.07%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,601,920. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $18.21 and 20 day price change is $1.77 (9.71%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,248,550. 50 day moving average is $18.01 and 50 day price change is $6.56 ( 48.81%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,804,316. 200 day moving average is $25.48 and 200 day price change is -$22.44 (-52.87%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,135,588.

Other owners latest trading in Array Technologies :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC were 11,950 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Array Technologies

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Robeco Schweiz AG were 2,050,000 which equates to market value of $37.97M and appx 0.40% owners of Array Technologies

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Green Alpha Advisors LLC were 36,991 which equates to market value of $0.69M and appx 0.50% owners of Array Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.67% for Array Technologies

