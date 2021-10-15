Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:MCD) Target Raised by Scotiabank to C$7.50

Crescent Point Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Crescent Point Energy stock Target Raised by Scotiabank on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$7.50. The analysts previously had C$6.75 target price. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.12. 4461312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3744015. On Thursday, Shares of Crescent Point Energy closed at $5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.48. While on yearly highs and lows, Crescent Point Energy today has traded high as $5.15 and has touched $4.93 on the downward trend.

Crescent Point Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Crescent Point Energy last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company earned $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year ($2.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.8. Crescent Point Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

The P/E ratio of Crescent Point Energy is 1.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Crescent Point Energy is 1.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.18. Crescent Point Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:MCD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$5.07 And 5 day price change is $0.09 (1.79%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,781,680. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $4.59 and 20 day price change is $1.11 (27.68%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,205,535. 50 day moving average is $3.95 and 50 day price change is $1.58 ( 44.63%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,266,996. 200 day moving average is $3.85 and 200 day price change is $2.82 (122.61%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,310,222.

Other owners latest trading in Crescent Point Energy :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 68,248 which equates to market value of $0.31M and appx 0.00% owners of Crescent Point Energy

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 26,285 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Crescent Point Energy

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 53,674 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Crescent Point Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 34.45% for Crescent Point Energy

