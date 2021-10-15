CVR Energy (NYSE:CLR) Target Raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $15.00

CVR Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. CVR Energy stock Target Raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $15.00. The analysts previously had $13.00 target price. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVR Energy traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $20.93. 741916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774628. On Thursday, Shares of CVR Energy closed at $20.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30.CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. While on yearly highs and lows, CVR Energy today has traded high as $20.94 and has touched $20.16 on the downward trend.

CVR Energy Earnings and What to expect:

CVR Energy last posted its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year (($2.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CVR Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.10) to $0.40 per share. CVR Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for CVR Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.10) to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of CVR Energy is -10.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CVR Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CLR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$20.01 And 5 day price change is $3.15 (17.72%) with average volume for 5 day average is 816,340. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $16.91 and 20 day price change is $7.10 (51.34%) and average 20 day moving volume is 866,210. 50 day moving average is $14.73 and 50 day price change is $8.09 ( 63.01%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 812,664. 200 day moving average is $18.30 and 200 day price change is $6.29 (42.96%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 771,813.

Other owners latest trading in CVR Energy :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 448,276 which equates to market value of $8.05M and appx 0.00% owners of CVR Energy

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 294,960 which equates to market value of $5.30M and appx 0.00% owners of CVR Energy

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 4,617 which equates to market value of $84K and appx 0.00% owners of CVR Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.31% for CVR Energy

