Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Downgraded by Evercore ISI – 2 stars to Inline

Deere & Company stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Deere & Company Downgraded by Evercore ISI – 2 stars on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Inline. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Deere & Company traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $329.77. 2403986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1849634. Shares of Deere & Company were trading at $329.77 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $359.59 and its 200 day moving average is $349.89.Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $400.34. While on yearly highs and lows, Deere & Company's today has traded high as $332.88 and has touched $320.50 on the downward trend.

Deere & Company Earnings and What to expect:

Deere & Company last posted its earnings results on August 19th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business earned $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Deere & Company has generated $8.69 earnings per share over the last year ($17.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Earnings for Deere & Company are expected to grow by 17.41% in the coming year, from $18.90 to $22.19 per share. Deere & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 24th, 2021.

Earnings for Deere & Company are expected to grow by 17.41% in the coming year, from $18.90 to $22.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Deere & Company is 19.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Deere & Company is 19.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.55. Deere & Company has a PEG Ratio of 0.91. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Deere & Company has a P/B Ratio of 7.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $333.03 And 5 day price change is -$14.32 (-4.16%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,561,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $341.31 and 20 day price change is -$25.56 (-7.19%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,870,875. 50 day moving average is $359.59 and 50 day price change is -$30.90 ( -8.57%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,706,730. 200 day moving average is $349.89 and 200 day price change is $64.43 (24.28%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,729,400.

Other owners latest trading in Deere & Company :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 1,322 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.00% owners of Deere & Company

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 60,185 which equates to market value of $20.17M and appx 0.10% owners of Deere & Company

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 10,323 which equates to market value of $3.46M and appx 0.20% owners of Deere & Company

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 67.02% for Deere & Company

