Delta Air Lines (NYSE:PXD) Target Raised by Cowen Inc to $54.00

Delta Air Lines stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Delta Air Lines stock Target Raised by Cowen Inc on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $54.00. The analysts previously had $53.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Delta Air Lines traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $41.20. 16285387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11408128. On Thursday, Shares of Delta Air Lines closed at $41.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72.Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28. While on yearly highs and lows, Delta Air Lines today has traded high as $41.49 and has touched $40.88 on the downward trend.

Delta Air Lines Earnings and What to expect:

Delta Air Lines last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 12th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company earned $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has generated ($10.76) earnings per share over the last year (($10.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Delta Air Lines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.39) to $4.40 per share. Delta Air Lines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 13th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Delta Air Lines has a P/B Ratio of 17.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:PXD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$42.47 And 5 day price change is -$2.48 (-5.68%) with average volume for 5 day average is 14,292,700. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $42.86 and 20 day price change is $0.98 (2.44%) and average 20 day moving volume is 12,635,405. 50 day moving average is $41.15 and 50 day price change is $2.85 ( 7.43%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 11,240,002. 200 day moving average is $43.72 and 200 day price change is $1.17 (2.92%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 12,188,959.

Other owners latest trading in Delta Air Lines :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC were 9,210 which equates to market value of $0.39M and appx 0.10% owners of Delta Air Lines

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 47,706 which equates to market value of $2.03M and appx 0.10% owners of Delta Air Lines

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Beech Hill Advisors Inc. were 143,035 which equates to market value of $6.10M and appx 2.50% owners of Delta Air Lines

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 63.65% for Delta Air Lines

