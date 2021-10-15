Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Dream Finders Homes stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Dream Finders Homes Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $17.13. 301248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252785. Shares of Dream Finders Homes were trading at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $36.60. While on yearly highs and lows, Dream Finders Homes's today has traded high as $17.75 and has touched $16.03 on the downward trend.

Dream Finders Homes Earnings and What to expect:

Dream Finders Homes last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dream Finders Homes has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Dream Finders Homes are expected to grow by 11.18% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.89 per share. Dream Finders Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Dream Finders Homes are expected to grow by 11.18% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.89 per share. Dream Finders Homes has a P/B Ratio of 11.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $16.29 And 5 day price change is $0.80 (4.90%) with average volume for 5 day average is 148,860. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $17.42 and 20 day price change is -$2.35 (-12.06%) and average 20 day moving volume is 237,450. 50 day moving average is $19.70 and 50 day price change is -$6.43 ( -27.29%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 253,936. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Dream Finders Homes :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 23,583 which equates to market value of $0.58M and appx 0.00% owners of Dream Finders Homes

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Invesco Ltd. were 317,842 which equates to market value of $7.77M and appx 0.00% owners of Dream Finders Homes

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 71,566 which equates to market value of $1.75M and appx 0.00% owners of Dream Finders Homes

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 8.65% for Dream Finders Homes

