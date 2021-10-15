Enerplus (NYSE:CLR) Target Raised by Scotiabank to C$13.50

Enerplus stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Enerplus stock Target Raised by Scotiabank on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$13.50. The analysts previously had C$10.00 target price. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Enerplus traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $9.29. 1493329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1899976. On Thursday, Shares of Enerplus closed at $9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.30. While on yearly highs and lows, Enerplus today has traded high as $9.30 and has touched $8.95 on the downward trend.

Enerplus Earnings and What to expect:

Enerplus last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm earned $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year (($1.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Enerplus are expected to grow by 33.62% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.55 per share. Enerplus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Enerplus will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-764-8677 with passcode “989526 #”.

Earnings for Enerplus are expected to grow by 33.62% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.55 per share. Enerplus has a P/B Ratio of 5.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Enerplus (NYSE:CLR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$8.97 And 5 day price change is $0.49 (5.57%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,547,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $7.90 and 20 day price change is $2.72 (41.40%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,173,645. 50 day moving average is $6.63 and 50 day price change is $3.58 ( 62.70%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,847,540. 200 day moving average is $5.75 and 200 day price change is $6.16 (196.81%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,909,841.

Other owners latest trading in Enerplus :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 1,789,764 which equates to market value of $14.32M and appx 0.50% owners of Enerplus

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 77,455 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.00% owners of Enerplus

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 273,704 which equates to market value of $1.97M and appx 0.00% owners of Enerplus

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 52.35% for Enerplus

