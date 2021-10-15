ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

ENI stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ENI Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Outperform. The analysts previously had rating of Sector Perform.

Shares of ENI traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 346344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393534. Shares of ENI were trading at $27.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.ENI has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $28.02. While on yearly highs and lows, ENI’s today has traded high as $28.02 and has touched $27.81 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

ENI Earnings and What to expect:

ENI last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company earned $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ENI are expected to grow by 26.29% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.69 per share. ENI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for ENI are expected to grow by 26.29% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.69 per share. ENI has a PEG Ratio of 0.56. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ENI has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

ENI (NYSE:E) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $27.62 And 5 day price change is $1.06 (3.94%) with average volume for 5 day average is 746,020. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $26.56 and 20 day price change is $2.02 (7.80%) and average 20 day moving volume is 520,420. 50 day moving average is $25.41 and 50 day price change is $4.16 ( 17.50%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 315,256. 200 day moving average is $24.11 and 200 day price change is $6.94 (33.06%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 303,489.

Other owners latest trading in ENI :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 8,380 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of ENI

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 23,979 which equates to market value of $0.64M and appx 0.00% owners of ENI

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 61,641 which equates to market value of $2.70M and appx 0.30% owners of ENI

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 1.20% for ENI

