EXC (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Raised by Mizuho – 2 stars to $55.00

EXC stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Exelon Stock Forecast, Price & News stock Target Raised by Mizuho – 2 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $55.00. The analysts previously had $53.00 target price. Mizuho – 2 stars’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Exelon Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $50.27. 1430043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5564131. On Thursday, Shares of Exelon Stock Forecast, Price & News closed at $50.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.Exelon Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99. While on yearly highs and lows, Exelon Stock Forecast, Price & News today has traded high as $50.66 and has touched $50.19 on the downward trend.

Exelon Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Exelon last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business earned $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Its revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year ($0.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.6. Earnings for Exelon are expected to grow by 17.79% in the coming year, from $2.81 to $3.31 per share. Exelon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Exelon will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Exelon Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:EXC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$48.68 And 5 day price change is $1.42 (2.92%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,490,940. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $48.83 and 20 day price change is -$0.05 (-0.10%) and average 20 day moving volume is 5,573,725. 50 day moving average is $48.99 and 50 day price change is $3.36 ( 7.18%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,975,562. 200 day moving average is $45.24 and 200 day price change is $8.30 (19.84%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,034,924.

Other owners latest trading in EXC :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 100,890 which equates to market value of $4.88M and appx 0.00% owners of EXC

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 15,350 which equates to market value of $0.74M and appx 0.10% owners of EXC

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Beech Hill Advisors Inc. were 26,070 which equates to market value of $1.26M and appx 0.50% owners of EXC

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.06% for EXC

