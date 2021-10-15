Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Earnings results for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. last announced its earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305 million. F.N.B. has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year ($1.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Earnings for F.N.B. are expected to decrease by -5.22% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $1.09 per share. F.N.B. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 18th, 2021. F.N.B. will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 19th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160901”.

Analyst Opinion on F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for F.N.B. stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for FNB. The average twelve-month price target for F.N.B. is $12.99 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $11.47.

F.N.B. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.99, F.N.B. has a forecasted upside of 8.2% from its current price of $12.01. F.N.B. has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.09%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. F.N.B. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of F.N.B. is 50.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, F.N.B. will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.04% next year. This indicates that F.N.B. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

In the past three months, F.N.B. insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $41,764.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of F.N.B. is held by insiders. 74.71% of the stock of F.N.B. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB



F.N.B. has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

