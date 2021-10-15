Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

Earnings results for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business earned $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year ($2.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Earnings for FB Financial are expected to decrease by -15.41% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $3.02 per share. FB Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 18th, 2021. FB Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 19th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10160849”.

Analyst Opinion on FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for FB Financial stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for FBK. The average twelve-month price target for FB Financial is $39.40 with a high price target of $48.00 and a low price target of $27.00.

FB Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.40, FB Financial has a forecasted downside of 12.4% from its current price of $45.00. FB Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FB Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of FB Financial is 11.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.57% next year. This indicates that FB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

In the past three months, FB Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 30.30% of the stock of FB Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.88% of the stock of FB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)



Earnings for FB Financial are expected to decrease by -15.41% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $3.02 per share. The P/E ratio of FB Financial is 16.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of FB Financial is 16.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.72. FB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

