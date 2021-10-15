Finance sector’s BlackRock Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NYSE:BLK) Buy rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

BlackRock Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, market cap of 132.4B and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $587.90 of and a twelve month high of $959.89.

Shares of BlackRock Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $869.48. 2,123,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550741. Shares of BlackRock Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $869.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $893.73 and its 200 day moving average is 823.45.BlackRock Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $867.32 and a 12 month high of $959.89. While on yearly highs and lows, BlackRock Stock Forecast, Price & News’s today has traded high as $882.00 and has touched $867.32 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

BlackRock Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:BLK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 852.34 And 5 day price change is 31.21 (0.0371) with average volume for 5 day average is 640,843. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 853 and 20 day price change is -16.88 (-1.90%) and average 20 day moving volume is 591,481. 50 day moving average is 893.73 and 50 day price change is -8.45 ( -0.96%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 470,644. 200 day moving average is 823.45 and 200 day price change is 167.28 (0.2368) and with average volume for 200 days is : 578,690.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

BlackRock Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

BlackRock last issued its earnings results on October 12th, 2021. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business earned $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackRock has generated $33.82 earnings per share over the last year ($35.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Earnings for BlackRock are expected to grow by 13.91% in the coming year, from $38.24 to $43.56 per share.

Earnings for BlackRock are expected to grow by 13.91% in the coming year, from $38.24 to $43.56 per share. The P/E ratio of BlackRock is 24.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of BlackRock is 24.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.80. BlackRock has a PEG Ratio of 2.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BlackRock has a P/B Ratio of 3.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in BLK :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC were 1,324 which equates to market value of $1.11M and appx 0.10% owners of BLK

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Columbia Trust Co 01012016 were 2,880 which equates to market value of $2.42M and appx 1.30% owners of BLK

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 3,132 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.10% owners of BLK

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 78.13% for BLK

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING