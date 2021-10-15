Finance sector’s LGI Homes Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NASDAQ:LGIH) Underweight rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LGI Homes Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:LGIH)‘s stock had its Underweight rating Reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, market cap of 3.5B and a beta of 1.59. LGI Homes Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $95.54 of and a twelve month high of $188.00.

Shares of LGI Homes Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $142.97. 844,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182412. Shares of LGI Homes Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $142.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$151.93 and its 200 day moving average is $147.33.LGI Homes Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $188.00. While on yearly highs and lows, LGI Homes Stock Forecast, Price & News’s today has traded high as $143.60 and has touched $141.22 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

LGI Homes Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:LGIH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $140.21 And 5 day price change is -$0.16 (-0.11%) with average volume for 5 day average is 83,486. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $144.89 and 20 day price change is -$14.16 (-9.10%) and average 20 day moving volume is 175,731. 50 day moving average is $151.93 and 50 day price change is -$17.61 ( -11.07%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 167,817. 200 day moving average is $147.33 and 200 day price change is $33.11 (30.58%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 257,138.

LGI Homes Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

LGI Homes last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. LGI Homes has generated $11.59 earnings per share over the last year ($17.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Earnings for LGI Homes are expected to grow by 2.14% in the coming year, from $17.75 to $18.13 per share. LGI Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. LGI Homes will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 12:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Other owners latest trading in LGIH :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Scout Investments Inc. were 93,851 which equates to market value of $13.32M and appx 0.20% owners of LGIH

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Ampfield Management L.P. were 251,076 which equates to market value of $35.63M and appx 31.10% owners of LGIH

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 175 which equates to market value of $25K and appx 0.00% owners of LGIH

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.33% for LGIH

