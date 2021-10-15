Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded by UBS Group AG to Buy

Flowserve stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Flowserve Upgraded by UBS Group AG on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Flowserve traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $35.60. 704869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696945. Shares of Flowserve were trading at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37.Flowserve has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $44.39. While on yearly highs and lows, Flowserve's today has traded high as $35.69 and has touched $34.44 on the downward trend.

Flowserve Earnings and What to expect:

Flowserve last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm earned $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Flowserve has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($1.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Earnings for Flowserve are expected to grow by 26.99% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $2.07 per share. Flowserve has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Flowserve are expected to grow by 26.99% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $2.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Flowserve is 27.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Flowserve is 27.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.55. Flowserve has a PEG Ratio of 1.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Flowserve has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $34.77 And 5 day price change is $0.12 (0.34%) with average volume for 5 day average is 670,100. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $35.21 and 20 day price change is $0.23 (0.65%) and average 20 day moving volume is 780,415. 50 day moving average is $37.13 and 50 day price change is -$7.03 ( -16.49%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 683,946. 200 day moving average is $39.37 and 200 day price change is -$0.76 (-2.09%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 926,297.

Other owners latest trading in Flowserve :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Contravisory Investment Management Inc. were 11,869 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.10% owners of Flowserve

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 33,200 which equates to market value of $1.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Flowserve

On 10/5/2021 shares held by Woodstock Corp were 28,609 which equates to market value of $0.99M and appx 0.10% owners of Flowserve

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 94.67% for Flowserve

