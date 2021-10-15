Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded by Bank of America Co. to Neutral

Greif stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Greif Downgraded by Bank of America Co. on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Greif traded down -$3.26 on Thursday, reaching $65.81. 283195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154294. Shares of Greif were trading at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62.Greif has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $69.75. While on yearly highs and lows, Greif’s today has traded high as $68.71 and has touched $65.34 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Greif Earnings and What to expect:

Greif last released its earnings data on August 31st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The company earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Greif has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year ($5.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Earnings for Greif are expected to grow by 21.63% in the coming year, from $5.27 to $6.41 per share. Greif has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Greif are expected to grow by 21.63% in the coming year, from $5.27 to $6.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Greif is 11.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Greif is 11.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.55. Greif has a PEG Ratio of 1.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Greif has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $68.33 And 5 day price change is -$2.96 (-4.30%) with average volume for 5 day average is 139,940. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $65.68 and 20 day price change is $2.09 (3.28%) and average 20 day moving volume is 153,465. 50 day moving average is $64.29 and 50 day price change is $5.53 ( 9.17%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 134,292. 200 day moving average is $58.62 and 200 day price change is $19.77 (0.4294) and with average volume for 200 days is : 157,154.

Other owners latest trading in Greif :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 1,165 which equates to market value of $75K and appx 0.00% owners of Greif

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Denali Advisors LLC were 67,694 which equates to market value of $4.37M and appx 1.80% owners of Greif

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 89,715 which equates to market value of $5.43M and appx 0.00% owners of Greif

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 46.54% for Greif

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING