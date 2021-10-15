Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Earnings results for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year ($3.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Earnings for Guaranty Bancshares are expected to decrease by -13.85% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $2.80 per share. Guaranty Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 18th, 2021. Guaranty Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 18th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Guaranty Bancshares stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for GNTY. The average twelve-month price target for Guaranty Bancshares is $36.00 with a high price target of $40.00 and a low price target of $32.00.

According to analysts' consensus price target of $36.00, Guaranty Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $36.05. Guaranty Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Guaranty Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Guaranty Bancshares is 24.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Guaranty Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.57% next year. This indicates that Guaranty Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

In the past three months, Guaranty Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $269,774.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 27.35% of the stock of Guaranty Bancshares is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 21.11% of the stock of Guaranty Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY



Earnings for Guaranty Bancshares are expected to decrease by -13.85% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Guaranty Bancshares is 10.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11 and the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.72. Guaranty Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

