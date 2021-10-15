Earnings and Growth Analysis : HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Earnings results for HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial last posted its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. HMN Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. HMN Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

MarketBeat users like HMN Financial stock less than the stock of other Finance companies. 62.24% of MarketBeat users gave HMN Financial an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.70% outperform votes by MarketBeat users.

Dividend Strength: HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial does not currently pay a dividend. HMN Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

In the past three months, HMN Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.65% of the stock of HMN Financial is held by insiders. 53.02% of the stock of HMN Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF



The P/E ratio of HMN Financial is 7.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of HMN Financial is 7.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.72. HMN Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

