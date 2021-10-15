HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded by Bank of America Co. to Buy

HSBC stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. HSBC Upgraded by Bank of America Co. on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 1496291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2517850. Shares of HSBC were trading at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71.HSBC has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $32.43. While on yearly highs and lows, HSBC's today has traded high as $29.40 and has touched $29.07 on the downward trend.

HSBC Earnings and What to expect:

HSBC last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company earned $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for HSBC are expected to decrease by -11.33% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $2.74 per share. HSBC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for HSBC are expected to decrease by -11.33% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $2.74 per share. The P/E ratio of HSBC is 12.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of HSBC is 12.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.72. HSBC has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $28.90 And 5 day price change is $1.01 (3.58%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,689,800. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $26.83 and 20 day price change is $3.70 (14.52%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,857,170. 50 day moving average is $26.99 and 50 day price change is $1.38 ( 4.96%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,217,100. 200 day moving average is $28.71 and 200 day price change is $3.37 (13.05%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,094,008.

Other owners latest trading in HSBC :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 14,040 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.00% owners of HSBC

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 199,743 which equates to market value of $5.22M and appx 0.00% owners of HSBC

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Courier Capital LLC were 10,735 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of HSBC

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 1.23% for HSBC

