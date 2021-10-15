Investar (ISTR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Investar stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Investar Downgraded by Piper Sandler on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Overweight.

Shares of Investar traded down -$0.33 on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14591. Shares of Investar were trading at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.Investar has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $23.69. While on yearly highs and lows, Investar's today has traded high as $21.68 and has touched $21.07 on the downward trend.

Investar Earnings and What to expect:

Investar last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Investar has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year ($1.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Earnings for Investar are expected to grow by 8.68% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $2.38 per share. Investar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Investar are expected to grow by 8.68% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Investar is 11.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Investar is 11.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.71. Investar has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Investar (ISTR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $21.44 And 5 day price change is -$0.61 (-2.79%) with average volume for 5 day average is 10,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $21.70 and 20 day price change is -$0.28 (-1.30%) and average 20 day moving volume is 11,025. 50 day moving average is $22.09 and 50 day price change is -$0.89 ( -4.02%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 17,554. 200 day moving average is $21.05 and 200 day price change is $4.63 (27.87%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 42,873.

Other owners latest trading in Investar :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by KG&L Capital Management LLC were 20,235 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.20% owners of Investar

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 20,660 which equates to market value of $0.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Investar

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 9,156 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Investar

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 55.00% for Investar

