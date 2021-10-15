ironSource (NYSE:FRC) Target Raised by Wedbush to $14.00

ironSource stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ironSource stock Target Raised by Wedbush on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $14.00. The analysts previously had $12.00 target price. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ironSource traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 1435205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1802092. On Thursday, Shares of ironSource closed at $11.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.19. While on yearly highs and lows, ironSource today has traded high as $12.01 and has touched $11.44 on the downward trend.

ironSource Earnings and What to expect:

ironSource last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. ironSource has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for ironSource are expected to grow by 62.50% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.13 per share. ironSource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ironSource (NYSE:FRC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$10.93 And 5 day price change is $0.91 (8.58%) with average volume for 5 day average is $1,319,680.00. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $11.20 and 20 day price change is -$0.92 (-7.40%) and average 20 day moving volume is $1,761,485.00. 50 day moving average is $10.39 and 50 day price change is $2.62 ( 29.47%) and with average volume for 50 days is : $1,593,138.00. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in ironSource :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by FNY Investment Advisers LLC were 5,500 which equates to market value of $59K and appx 0.00% owners of ironSource

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 17,900,435 which equates to market value of $187.96M and appx 0.00% owners of ironSource

On 8/20/2021 shares held by Jefferies Group LLC were 65,000 which equates to market value of $0.68M and appx 0.00% owners of ironSource

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for ironSource

