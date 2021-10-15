J.B. Hunt Transport Services () Target Raised by Raymond James to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock Target Raised by Raymond James on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $185.00. The analysts previously had $180.00 target price. Raymond James’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded up $3.88 on Thursday, reaching $175.24. 620963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480846. On Thursday, Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services closed at $175.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51.J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38. While on yearly highs and lows, J.B. Hunt Transport Services today has traded high as $175.61 and has touched $172.41 on the downward trend.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Earnings and What to expect:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company earned $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year ($5.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3. Earnings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services are expected to grow by 14.50% in the coming year, from $6.69 to $7.66 per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 15th, 2021. J.B. Hunt Transport Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 15th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services are expected to grow by 14.50% in the coming year, from $6.69 to $7.66 per share. The P/E ratio of J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 31.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 31.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 44.68. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a P/B Ratio of 7.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services () Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$171.20 And 5 day price change is $2.19 (1.27%) with average volume for 5 day average is 570,380. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $170.44 and 20 day price change is $4.05 (2.37%) and average 20 day moving volume is 478,445. 50 day moving average is $172.71 and 50 day price change is $7.60 ( 4.53%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 465,844. 200 day moving average is $163.51 and 200 day price change is $39.14 (28.76%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 594,357.

Other owners latest trading in J.B. Hunt Transport Services :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Newfound Research LLC were 445 which equates to market value of $74K and appx 0.10% owners of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 4,590 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC were 3,848 which equates to market value of $0.66M and appx 0.00% owners of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 72.73% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services

