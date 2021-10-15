Kosmos Energy (KOS) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank – 4 stars to Buy

Kosmos Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Kosmos Energy Upgraded by Berenberg Bank – 4 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Kosmos Energy traded on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 26005257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6315813. Shares of Kosmos Energy were trading at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of and a 12 month high of $3.96. While on yearly highs and lows, Kosmos Energy's today has traded high as $3.92 and has touched $3.67 on the downward trend.

Kosmos Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Kosmos Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kosmos Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.47 per share. Kosmos Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Kosmos Energy is -8.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kosmos Energy has a P/B Ratio of 3.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $3.38 And 5 day price change is $0.43 (13.48%) with average volume for 5 day average is 8,153,685. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $2.98 and 20 day price change is $1.19 (48.97%) and average 20 day moving volume is 7,267,106. 50 day moving average is $2.55 and 50 day price change is $1.37 ( 60.89%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 5,871,400. 200 day moving average is $2.84 and 200 day price change is $1.20 (49.59%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 7,067,907.

Other owners latest trading in Kosmos Energy :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 37,468 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Kosmos Energy

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Security National Bank were 1,541,496 which equates to market value of $4.56M and appx 1.10% owners of Kosmos Energy

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 14,485 which equates to market value of $43K and appx 0.00% owners of Kosmos Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 79.46% for Kosmos Energy

