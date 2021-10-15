Landstar System () Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $162.00

Landstar System stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Landstar System stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $162.00. The analysts previously had $158.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Landstar System traded up $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $159.47. 214774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257033. On Thursday, Shares of Landstar System closed at $159.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average is $160.61.Landstar System has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $182.63. While on yearly highs and lows, Landstar System today has traded high as $160.15 and has touched $155.99 on the downward trend.

Landstar System Earnings and What to expect:

Landstar System last announced its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Landstar System has generated $5.29 earnings per share over the last year ($7.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Earnings for Landstar System are expected to decrease by -4.97% in the coming year, from $9.05 to $8.60 per share. Landstar System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021. Landstar System will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 21st at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Landstar System is 20.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Landstar System is 20.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 44.68. Landstar System has a PEG Ratio of 1.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Landstar System has a P/B Ratio of 8.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Landstar System () Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$156.51 And 5 day price change is $1.02 (0.64%) with average volume for 5 day average is 231,720. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $159.19 and 20 day price change is -$1.97 (-1.22%) and average 20 day moving volume is 251,600. 50 day moving average is $161.18 and 50 day price change is $1.92 ( 1.22%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 250,736. 200 day moving average is $160.61 and 200 day price change is $24.73 (18.35%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 282,199.

Other owners latest trading in Landstar System :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 5,978 which equates to market value of $0.94M and appx 0.00% owners of Landstar System

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC were 3,554 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.00% owners of Landstar System

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Unigestion Holding SA were 1,255 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Landstar System

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 98.95% for Landstar System

