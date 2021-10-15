Maverix Metals (MMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars to Hold

Maverix Metals stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Maverix Metals Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Maverix Metals traded down -$0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 33934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142970. Shares of Maverix Metals were trading at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $6.40. While on yearly highs and lows, Maverix Metals's today has traded high as $5.02 and has touched $4.87 on the downward trend.

Maverix Metals Earnings and What to expect:

Maverix Metals last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm earned $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Earnings for Maverix Metals are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.15 per share. Maverix Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Maverix Metals are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Maverix Metals is 18.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Maverix Metals is 18.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.39. Maverix Metals has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Maverix Metals (MMX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $4.78 And 5 day price change is $0.40 (8.68%) with average volume for 5 day average is 141,520. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $4.57 and 20 day price change is $0.47 (10.35%) and average 20 day moving volume is 139,690. 50 day moving average is $4.61 and 50 day price change is $0.22 ( 4.59%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 138,732. 200 day moving average is $5.23 and 200 day price change is -$0.24 (-4.57%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 207,680.

Other owners latest trading in Maverix Metals :

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 82,007 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.00% owners of Maverix Metals

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 54,944 which equates to market value of $0.30M and appx 0.00% owners of Maverix Metals

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Invesco Ltd. were 1,528,999 which equates to market value of $8.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Maverix Metals

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 10.26% for Maverix Metals

