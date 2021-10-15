MaxLinear (MXL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars to Buy

MaxLinear stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. MaxLinear Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of MaxLinear traded on Thursday, reaching $48.50. 111478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457829. Shares of MaxLinear were trading at $48.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94.MaxLinear has a 12 month low of and a 12 month high of $55.00. While on yearly highs and lows, MaxLinear’s today has traded high as $49.14 and has touched $48.26 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

MaxLinear Earnings and What to expect:

MaxLinear last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The company earned $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year (($0.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MaxLinear are expected to grow by 19.05% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.00 per share. MaxLinear has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for MaxLinear are expected to grow by 19.05% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of MaxLinear is -62.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MaxLinear is -62.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MaxLinear has a PEG Ratio of 1.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MaxLinear has a P/B Ratio of 9.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

MaxLinear (MXL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $47.52 And 5 day price change is -$0.21 (-0.43%) with average volume for 5 day average is 472,572. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $49.34 and 20 day price change is -$2.67 (-5.22%) and average 20 day moving volume is 457,728. 50 day moving average is $50.69 and 50 day price change is -$3.77 ( -7.22%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 427,575. 200 day moving average is $40.94 and 200 day price change is $10.04 (26.14%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 558,387.

Other owners latest trading in MaxLinear :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC were 71,978 which equates to market value of $3.55M and appx 0.60% owners of MaxLinear

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 4,210 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of MaxLinear

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 33,900 which equates to market value of $1.67M and appx 0.00% owners of MaxLinear

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.70% for MaxLinear

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING