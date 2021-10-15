Medical sector’s Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NASDAQ:ARNA) Buy rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink LLC

Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 3.9B and a beta of -0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $45.50 of and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $63.62. 1,120,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472470. Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $63.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $90.19. While on yearly highs and lows, Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Forecast, Price & News’s today has traded high as $64.06 and has touched $62.81 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:ARNA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $62.02 And 5 day price change is $3.81 (6.40%) with average volume for 5 day average is 309,684. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $60.53 and 20 day price change is $3.37 (5.62%) and average 20 day moving volume is 403,906. 50 day moving average is $56.54 and 50 day price change is $3.95 ( 6.65%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 532,274. 200 day moving average is $66.71 and 200 day price change is -$13.16 (-17.21%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 476,353.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Arena Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.20. Arena Pharmaceuticals has generated ($7.39) earnings per share over the last year (($8.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arena Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.83) to ($8.00) per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Arena Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.83) to ($8.00) per share. The P/E ratio of Arena Pharmaceuticals is -7.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in ARNA :

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Berman Capital Advisors LLC were 622 which equates to market value of $37K and appx 0.00% owners of ARNA

On 9/24/2021 shares held by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans were 71,770 which equates to market value of $4.89M and appx 0.00% owners of ARNA

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 60,059 which equates to market value of $4.10M and appx 0.00% owners of ARNA

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.86% for ARNA

