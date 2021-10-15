Medical sector’s BioDelivery Sciences International’s (NASDAQ:BDSI) Buy rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, market cap of 388.5M and a beta of 0.74. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low $3.04 of and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International traded down -$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 208,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846023. Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International at close on Wednesday were at $3.94. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is 3.81.BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $4.99. While on yearly highs and lows, BioDelivery Sciences International's today has traded high as $4.04 and has touched $3.93 on the downward trend.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 3.99 And 5 day price change is () with average volume for 5 day average is 299,660. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 3.82 and 20 day price change is -0.15 (-3.67%) and average 20 day moving volume is 819,065. 50 day moving average is 3.82 and 50 day price change is 0.19 ( 5.07%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 769,764. 200 day moving average is 3.81 and 200 day price change is -0.15 (-3.67%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 887,606.

BioDelivery Sciences International Earnings and What to expect:

BioDelivery Sciences International last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business earned $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year ($0.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Earnings for BioDelivery Sciences International are expected to grow by 70.37% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.46 per share. BioDelivery Sciences International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Other owners latest trading in BDSI :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 10,800 which equates to market value of $39K and appx 0.00% owners of BDSI

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 140,226 which equates to market value of $0.50M and appx 0.00% owners of BDSI

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 103,491 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.00% owners of BDSI

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 60.02% for BDSI

