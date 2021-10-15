Medical sector’s InflaRx Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NASDAQ:IFRX) Buy rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink LLC

InflaRx Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:IFRX)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 109.1M and a beta of 0.44. InflaRx Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $2.23 of and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Shares of InflaRx Stock Forecast, Price & News traded down -$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 12113914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500343. Shares of InflaRx Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is 3.62.InflaRx Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.88. While on yearly highs and lows, InflaRx Stock Forecast, Price & News’s today has traded high as $2.53 and has touched $2.45 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

InflaRx Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:IFRX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 2.53 And 5 day price change is 0.16 (6.75%) with average volume for 5 day average is 873,682. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 2.58 and 20 day price change is -0.14 (-5.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 341,121. 50 day moving average is 2.58 and 50 day price change is 0.03 ( 1.20%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 358,896. 200 day moving average is 3.62 and 200 day price change is -2.13 (-45.71%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 321,390.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

InflaRx Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

InflaRx last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. InflaRx has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year (($1.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for InflaRx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.44) to ($1.62) per share. InflaRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for InflaRx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.44) to ($1.62) per share. The P/E ratio of InflaRx is -1.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of InflaRx is -1.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. InflaRx has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in IFRX :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by FNY Investment Advisers LLC were 318,000 which equates to market value of $0.82M and appx 0.40% owners of IFRX

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 751,293 which equates to market value of $2.23M and appx 0.00% owners of IFRX

On 8/18/2021 shares held by Ikarian Capital LLC were 666,596 which equates to market value of $1.98M and appx 0.20% owners of IFRX

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 25.82% for IFRX

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING