Medical sector’s Neuronetics Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NASDAQ:STIM) Buy rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Neuronetics Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:STIM)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 129.9M and a beta of 2.49. Neuronetics Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $4.62 of and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Shares of Neuronetics Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 587,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486500. Shares of Neuronetics Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is 12.51.Neuronetics Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $22.43. While on yearly highs and lows, Neuronetics Stock Forecast, Price & News’s today has traded high as $5.02 and has touched $4.62 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Neuronetics Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:STIM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 5.72 And 5 day price change is -1.89 (-28.68%) with average volume for 5 day average is 824,915. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 6.29 and 20 day price change is -1.8 (-27.69%) and average 20 day moving volume is 500,099. 50 day moving average is 7.08 and 50 day price change is -3.15 ( -40.13%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 458,896. 200 day moving average is 12.51 and 200 day price change is -6.38 (-57.58%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 491,904.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Neuronetics Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Neuronetics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company earned $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Neuronetics has generated ($1.41) earnings per share over the last year (($0.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Neuronetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.13) to ($0.99) per share. Neuronetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Neuronetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.13) to ($0.99) per share. The P/E ratio of Neuronetics is -4.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neuronetics is -4.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neuronetics has a P/B Ratio of 3.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in STIM :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 22,599 which equates to market value of $0.36M and appx 0.00% owners of STIM

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 55,152 which equates to market value of $0.88M and appx 0.00% owners of STIM

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 526,700 which equates to market value of $8.44M and appx 0.00% owners of STIM

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.85% for STIM

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING