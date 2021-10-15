Medical sector’s Silverback Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:SBTX) Buy rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 340.2M and a beta of #N/A. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low $9.10 of and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics traded no change $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 1,120,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630916. Shares of Silverback Therapeutics at close on Wednesday were at $9.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37.Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of #N/A and a 12 month high of $63.41. While on yearly highs and lows, Silverback Therapeutics’s today has traded high as #N/A and has touched #N/A on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $9.50 And 5 day price change is -$0.43 (-4.24%) with average volume for 5 day average is 378,620. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $10.60 and 20 day price change is -$2.79 (-22.32%) and average 20 day moving volume is 549,700. 50 day moving average is $18.87 and 50 day price change is -$19.56 ( -66.83%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 472,844. 200 day moving average is $33.37 and 200 day price change is -$27.29 (-73.76%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 252,798.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Silverback Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

Silverback Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. Silverback Therapeutics has generated ($11.33) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Silverback Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.77) to ($3.69) per share. Silverback Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Silverback Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.77) to ($3.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Silverback Therapeutics is -0.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Silverback Therapeutics is -0.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Other owners latest trading in SBTX :

On 8/27/2021 shares held by Endurant Capital Management LP were 139,124 which equates to market value of $4.30M and appx 1.20% owners of SBTX

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 13,224 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.00% owners of SBTX

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Woodline Partners LP were 377,631 which equates to market value of $11.67M and appx 0.20% owners of SBTX

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 79.91% for SBTX

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING