Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Meridian Bioscience stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Meridian Bioscience Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience traded down -$0.07 on Thursday, reaching $18.44. 226908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284705. Shares of Meridian Bioscience were trading at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44.Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $30.65. While on yearly highs and lows, Meridian Bioscience's today has traded high as $18.85 and has touched $18.35 on the downward trend.

Meridian Bioscience Earnings and What to expect:

Meridian Bioscience last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company earned $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year ($1.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Earnings for Meridian Bioscience are expected to decrease by -33.74% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.08 per share. Meridian Bioscience has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Meridian Bioscience are expected to decrease by -33.74% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Meridian Bioscience is 11.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Meridian Bioscience is 11.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.84. Meridian Bioscience has a P/B Ratio of 3.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $18.39 And 5 day price change is -$0.31 (-1.65%) with average volume for 5 day average is 300,040. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $19.06 and 20 day price change is -$1.04 (-5.34%) and average 20 day moving volume is 287,370. 50 day moving average is $19.60 and 50 day price change is -$2.66 ( -12.61%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 309,282. 200 day moving average is $21.44 and 200 day price change is -$0.72 (-3.76%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 572,913.

Other owners latest trading in Meridian Bioscience :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 20,900 which equates to market value of $0.40M and appx 0.00% owners of Meridian Bioscience

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 31,626 which equates to market value of $0.61M and appx 0.00% owners of Meridian Bioscience

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 117,748 which equates to market value of $2.61M and appx 0.00% owners of Meridian Bioscience

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 98.47% for Meridian Bioscience

