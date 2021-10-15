Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.04. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317652. Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals were trading at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.31. While on yearly highs and lows, Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s today has traded high as $17.11 and has touched $16.71 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Earnings and What to expect:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $1.04. The business earned $11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.09) earnings per share over the last year (($5.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.07) to ($3.22) per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.07) to ($3.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals is -3.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals is -3.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $16.97 And 5 day price change is $0.03 (0.18%) with average volume for 5 day average is 122,200. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $18.15 and 20 day price change is -$1.29 (-7.04%) and average 20 day moving volume is 415,915. 50 day moving average is $16.79 and 50 day price change is $2.41 ( 16.47%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 219,626. 200 day moving average is $17.73 and 200 day price change is -$2.50 (-12.79%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 140,007.

Other owners latest trading in Mirum Pharmaceuticals :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 45,116 which equates to market value of $0.78M and appx 0.00% owners of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Invesco Ltd. were 47,328 which equates to market value of $0.82M and appx 0.00% owners of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 44,971 which equates to market value of $0.78M and appx 0.00% owners of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.74% for Mirum Pharmaceuticals

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING