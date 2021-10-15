Moderna (MRNA) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Moderna stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Moderna Upgraded by Piper Sandler on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Moderna traded up $10.38 on Thursday, reaching $331.88. 171511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14286287. Shares of Moderna were trading at $331.88 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $393.04 and its 200 day moving average is $235.51.Moderna has a 12 month low of $322.10 and a 12 month high of $497.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Moderna's today has traded high as $337.36 and has touched $322.10 on the downward trend.

Moderna Earnings and What to expect:

Moderna last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Its revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has generated ($1.96) earnings per share over the last year ($8.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.4. Earnings for Moderna are expected to decrease by -10.33% in the coming year, from $29.13 to $26.12 per share. Moderna has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Moderna are expected to decrease by -10.33% in the coming year, from $29.13 to $26.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Moderna is 41.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Moderna is 41.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.92. Moderna has a PEG Ratio of 0.37. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Moderna has a P/B Ratio of 51.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Moderna (MRNA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $314.90 And 5 day price change is $22.52 (7.28%) with average volume for 5 day average is 10,814,520. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $367.75 and 20 day price change is -$108.77 (-24.68%) and average 20 day moving volume is 14,569,101. 50 day moving average is $393.04 and 50 day price change is -$87.17 ( -20.80%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 17,167,459. 200 day moving average is $235.51 and 200 day price change is $217.49 (190.13%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 13,709,460.

Other owners latest trading in Moderna :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 1,396 which equates to market value of $0.54M and appx 0.00% owners of Moderna

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Optas LLC were 970 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.10% owners of Moderna

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC were 976 which equates to market value of $0.38M and appx 0.10% owners of Moderna

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 55.89% for Moderna

