Morgan Stanley (MS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada – 3 stars to Sector Perform

Morgan Stanley stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Morgan Stanley Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada – 3 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sector Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Morgan Stanley traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $102.76. 4537368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8671637. Shares of Morgan Stanley were trading at $102.76 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88.Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. While on yearly highs and lows, Morgan Stanley's today has traded high as $103.07 and has touched $101.85 on the downward trend.

Morgan Stanley Earnings and What to expect:

Morgan Stanley last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Its revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Morgan Stanley has generated $6.58 earnings per share over the last year ($7.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Morgan Stanley are expected to decrease by -4.16% in the coming year, from $7.46 to $7.15 per share.

The P/E ratio of Morgan Stanley is 13.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Morgan Stanley is 13.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.71. Morgan Stanley has a PEG Ratio of 2.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Morgan Stanley has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $99.22 And 5 day price change is $1.41 (1.41%) with average volume for 5 day average is 7,980,123. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $99.88 and 20 day price change is -$0.30 (-0.29%) and average 20 day moving volume is 8,902,336. 50 day moving average is $101.80 and 50 day price change is $3.62 ( 3.70%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 7,926,426. 200 day moving average is $87.88 and 200 day price change is $33.61 (49.54%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 9,975,674.

Other owners latest trading in Morgan Stanley :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by NEXT Financial Group Inc were 2,318 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Morgan Stanley

On 10/15/2021 shares held by DNB Asset Management AS were 714,918 which equates to market value of $69.57M and appx 0.50% owners of Morgan Stanley

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd were 87,230 which equates to market value of $8.49M and appx 0.20% owners of Morgan Stanley

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.72% for Morgan Stanley

