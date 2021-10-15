Morphic (MORF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Morphic stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Morphic Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Morphic traded down -$0.35 on Thursday, reaching $59.60. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166105. Shares of Morphic were trading at $59.60 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86.Morphic has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $93.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Morphic's today has traded high as $60.33 and has touched $58.59 on the downward trend.

Morphic Earnings and What to expect:

Morphic last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business earned $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Morphic has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year (($1.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Morphic are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.01) to ($3.65) per share. Morphic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Morphic are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.01) to ($3.65) per share. The P/E ratio of Morphic is -33.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Morphic has a P/B Ratio of 12.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Morphic (MORF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $58.85 And 5 day price change is $3.02 (5.34%) with average volume for 5 day average is 91,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $59.69 and 20 day price change is -$7.19 (-10.77%) and average 20 day moving volume is 176,980. 50 day moving average is $60.63 and 50 day price change is $4.52 ( 8.21%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 166,286. 200 day moving average is $53.86 and 200 day price change is $28.20 (89.81%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 262,710.

Other owners latest trading in Morphic :

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 4,713 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.00% owners of Morphic

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 5,928 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.00% owners of Morphic

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 116,702 which equates to market value of $6.70M and appx 0.00% owners of Morphic

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 71.77% for Morphic

