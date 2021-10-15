MorphoSys (MOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

MorphoSys stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. MorphoSys Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of MorphoSys traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 11460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63873. Shares of MorphoSys were trading at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $30.75. While on yearly highs and lows, MorphoSys’s today has traded high as $11.72 and has touched $11.38 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

MorphoSys Earnings and What to expect:

MorphoSys last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The company earned $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. MorphoSys has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year (($0.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MorphoSys are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.78) to ($2.45) per share. MorphoSys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for MorphoSys are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.78) to ($2.45) per share. The P/E ratio of MorphoSys is -12.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MorphoSys is -12.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MorphoSys has a P/B Ratio of 2.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

MorphoSys (MOR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $11.44 And 5 day price change is $0.43 (3.82%) with average volume for 5 day average is 68,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $11.89 and 20 day price change is -$0.29 (-2.42%) and average 20 day moving volume is 64,770. 50 day moving average is $12.94 and 50 day price change is -$1.74 ( -12.96%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 58,326. 200 day moving average is $20.39 and 200 day price change is -$16.32 (-58.26%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 77,096.

Other owners latest trading in MorphoSys :

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 10,342 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of MorphoSys

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 158,007 which equates to market value of $3.04M and appx 0.00% owners of MorphoSys

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 11,491 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of MorphoSys

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 1.71% for MorphoSys

