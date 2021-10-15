Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Lowered by Alliance Global Partners to C$20.00

Canopy Growth stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Alliance Global Partners on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$20.00. The analysts previously had C$25.00 target price. Alliance Global Partners’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $13.70. 7760269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4054268. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $56.50. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $10.94 and has touched $13.41 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Canopy Growth last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Canopy Growth has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year (($2.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Canopy Growth are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.05) to ($0.26) per share. Canopy Growth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Canopy Growth are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.05) to ($0.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Canopy Growth is -5.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Canopy Growth has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:CGC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$13.28 And 5 day price change is $0.19 (1.41%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,626,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $13.69 and 20 day price change is -$1.13 (-7.62%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,136,050. 50 day moving average is $15.73 and 50 day price change is -$4.58 ( -25.05%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,732,848. 200 day moving average is $25.50 and 200 day price change is -$10.56 (-43.53%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,503,993.

Other owners latest trading in Canopy Growth :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 116,744 which equates to market value of $1.62M and appx 0.00% owners of Canopy Growth

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 2,555 which equates to market value of $35K and appx 0.00% owners of Canopy Growth

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Wedbush Securities Inc. were 31,391 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.00% owners of Canopy Growth

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 14.24% for Canopy Growth

