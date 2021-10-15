Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Lowered by Cowen Inc to $135.00

Exact Sciences stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Cowen Inc on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $135.00. The analysts previously had $160.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $97.75. 1096291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1365245. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $97.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $10.94 and has touched $97.58 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Exact Sciences last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.31. The company earned $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences has generated ($1.38) earnings per share over the last year (($5.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Exact Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.17) to ($2.59) per share. Exact Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Exact Sciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “2782364”.

Exact Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 5.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:EXAS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$95.69 And 5 day price change is $2.25 (2.36%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,050,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $96.92 and 20 day price change is -$5.04 (-4.90%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,490,815. 50 day moving average is $99.00 and 50 day price change is -$8.08 ( -7.63%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,412,326. 200 day moving average is $119.21 and 200 day price change is -$34.35 (-26.00%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,525,207.

Other owners latest trading in Exact Sciences :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 38,531 which equates to market value of $3.68M and appx 0.00% owners of Exact Sciences

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 30,769 which equates to market value of $2.94M and appx 0.20% owners of Exact Sciences

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Beech Hill Advisors Inc. were 36,126 which equates to market value of $3.45M and appx 1.40% owners of Exact Sciences

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.31% for Exact Sciences

