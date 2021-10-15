NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Target Lowered by Cowen Inc to $65.00

NanoString Technologies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Cowen Inc on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $65.00. The analysts previously had $75.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $44.45. 879145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571523. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $44.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $86.42. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $10.94 and has touched $43.91 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

NanoString Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm earned $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NanoString Technologies has generated ($2.82) earnings per share over the last year (($2.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NanoString Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.19) to ($2.22) per share. NanoString Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. NanoString Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “2826727”.

Earnings for NanoString Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.19) to ($2.22) per share. The P/E ratio of NanoString Technologies is -19.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NanoString Technologies is -19.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NanoString Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 6.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:NSTG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$43.17 And 5 day price change is -$1.85 (-4.00%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,174,740. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $47.84 and 20 day price change is -$10.05 (-18.44%) and average 20 day moving volume is 751,510. 50 day moving average is $53.33 and 50 day price change is -$19.11 ( -30.07%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 509,332. 200 day moving average is $62.71 and 200 day price change is -$20.61 (-31.68%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 544,398.

Other owners latest trading in NanoString Technologies :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Green Alpha Advisors LLC were 9,214 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.30% owners of NanoString Technologies

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 34,599 which equates to market value of $2.24M and appx 0.00% owners of NanoString Technologies

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 4,102,800 which equates to market value of $265.82M and appx 0.00% owners of NanoString Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for NanoString Technologies

