Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Lowered by Cowen Inc to $180.00

Synaptics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Cowen Inc on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $180.00. The analysts previously had $200.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $175.18. 444022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277764. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $175.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.14 and its 200 day moving average is $143.30. has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.99. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $10.94 and has touched $169.00 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Synaptics last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326 million. Synaptics has generated $6.34 earnings per share over the last year ($2.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.0. Earnings for Synaptics are expected to grow by 4.59% in the coming year, from $8.49 to $8.88 per share. Synaptics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Synaptics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “9484096”.

The P/E ratio of Synaptics is 83.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Synaptics is 83.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.69. Synaptics has a PEG Ratio of 2.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Synaptics has a P/B Ratio of 6.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:SYNA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$174.13 And 5 day price change is -$6.48 (-3.57%) with average volume for 5 day average is 290,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $179.62 and 20 day price change is -$11.23 (-6.02%) and average 20 day moving volume is 288,570. 50 day moving average is $178.14 and 50 day price change is $29.50 ( 20.25%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 325,218. 200 day moving average is $143.30 and 200 day price change is $84.54 (93.27%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 433,836.

Other owners latest trading in Synaptics :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 1,767 which equates to market value of $0.32M and appx 0.00% owners of Synaptics

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Financial Enhancement Group LLC were 1,125 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Synaptics

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 210 which equates to market value of $38K and appx 0.00% owners of Synaptics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.47% for Synaptics

