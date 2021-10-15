TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley to $56.00

TPI Composites stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $56.00. The analysts previously had $59.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Thurday, reaching $35.73. 746678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502375. On Thurday, Shares of closed at $35.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $81.36. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $10.94 and has touched $34.78 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

TPI Composites last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The business earned $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($0.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.2. Earnings for TPI Composites are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.67) to $0.88 per share. TPI Composites has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for TPI Composites are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.67) to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of TPI Composites is 255.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.13. The P/E ratio of TPI Composites is 255.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.55. TPI Composites has a P/B Ratio of 6.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:TPIC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$34.32 And 5 day price change is $3.67 (11.45%) with average volume for 5 day average is 698,500. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $34.09 and 20 day price change is $0.63 (1.79%) and average 20 day moving volume is 535,675. 50 day moving average is $36.80 and 50 day price change is -$3.39 ( -8.67%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 517,998. 200 day moving average is $48.58 and 200 day price change is -$16.08 (-31.04%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 745,453.

Other owners latest trading in TPI Composites :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Scout Investments Inc. were 286,593 which equates to market value of $9.67M and appx 0.10% owners of TPI Composites

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Green Alpha Advisors LLC were 45,094 which equates to market value of $1.52M and appx 1.10% owners of TPI Composites

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Golden Green Inc. were 14,204 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.40% owners of TPI Composites

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.94% for TPI Composites

