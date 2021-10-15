NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $675.00

NFLX stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Netflix Stock Forecast, Price & News stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $675.00. The analysts previously had $650.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Netflix Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $634.74. 1175822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3930985. On Thursday, Shares of Netflix Stock Forecast, Price & News closed at $634.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $576.91 and its 200 day moving average is $535.58.Netflix Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. While on yearly highs and lows, Netflix Stock Forecast, Price & News today has traded high as $639.42 and has touched $632.00 on the downward trend.

Netflix Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Netflix last posted its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.32 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has generated $6.08 earnings per share over the last year ($9.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.7. Earnings for Netflix are expected to grow by 22.25% in the coming year, from $10.38 to $12.69 per share. Netflix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021.

The P/E ratio of Netflix is 65.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Netflix is 65.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.91. Netflix has a PEG Ratio of 1.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Netflix has a P/B Ratio of 25.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Netflix Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:NFLX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$629.64 And 5 day price change is $1.95 (0.31%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,891,760. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $608.53 and 20 day price change is $47.30 (8.06%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,989,590. 50 day moving average is $576.91 and 50 day price change is $116.45 ( 22.51%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,431,732. 200 day moving average is $535.58 and 200 day price change is $102.93 (19.39%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,059,950.

Other owners latest trading in NFLX :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by NEXT Financial Group Inc were 6,111 which equates to market value of $3.73M and appx 0.30% owners of NFLX

On 10/15/2021 shares held by DNB Asset Management AS were 82,177 which equates to market value of $50.16M and appx 0.30% owners of NFLX

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd were 28,352 which equates to market value of $17.30M and appx 0.40% owners of NFLX

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 79.51% for NFLX

